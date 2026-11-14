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Everything Gunner Stockton Said After No. 1 Georgia Football's 48-21 Win over Missouri
By Matt DeBary,13 days ago
ATHENS - Georgia football quarterback Gunner Stockton spoke with the media following Georgia’s dominant win over Missouri. On if he’s playing his best football…. “We're playing pretty good. I feel like we're executing pretty well. Definitely need to get better in some areas, but there's always room to improve and to get better, and I thought today we went out and executed pretty well.