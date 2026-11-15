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Suspect arrested for downtown Portland shooting that put man in hospital
By FOX 12 Staff,4 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a shooting in downtown Portland left a man hospitalized on Tuesday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Portland Police Bureau were sent to an area along Northwest Naito Parkway near Union Station after people reported a shooting.
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