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Jack Perry Defeats The Beast Mortos at AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
Jack Perry picked up a victory over The Beast Mortos in an impromptu singles match and also sent a message to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl. Towards the closing moments of the pre-show’s opener, Jack Perry hit The Beast Mortos with a Piledriver and the Sacrifice Knee. However, instead of covering his opponent for the pinfall, Jungle Boy smirked and spat at the camera, declaring, “This is for Samoa Joe,” before hitting the Muscle Buster to secure the victory.