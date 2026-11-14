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Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign defensive back Damion Harvey Jr.
By Michael Heilman,4 days ago
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed defensive back Damion Harvey Jr. to a future contract on Saturday, according to the CFL Transactions page. Damion Harvey Jr. is five foot eleven and weighs 185 pounds. The 23-year-old from Los Angeles, California, signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on September 27, 2026, and was placed on the practice squad. The Blue Bombers released him on November 8, 2026.