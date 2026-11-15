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CalPrivacy releases notice of proposed regulatory action for Delete Request and Opt-out platform audits
By CalPrivacy, Special to LassenNews.com,4 days ago
The California Privacy Protection Agency yesterday began the formal rulemaking process implementing the Delete Act requirement subjecting data brokers to an independent third-party audit every three years beginning Jan. 1, 2028. Proposed regulations establish the timing, scope, qualifications and independence of auditors, the evidence required, as well as contents of the audit report.