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Four teenagers in North Fond du Lac taken into custody after early-morning police pursuit
By WBAY news staff,4 days ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Four teenagers are in custody after a police pursuit early Saturday morning in North Fond du Lac. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, a North Fond du Lac Police Department sergeant attempted to stop a car for speeding on Prospect Avenue. The car sped off southbound after the sergeant activated his flashing lights and sirens.
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