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Winchester Man Wanted for Kidnapping Caught Fleeing to El Salvador at Dulles
By Beth Carter,4 days ago
Washington Dulles International Airport — Site of Arrest Before Flight. A 35-year-old Winchester man wanted on felony kidnapping and child abuse charges in Virginia was apprehended at Washington Dulles International Airport before he could board a flight to San Salvador, El Salvador. Balmore Perez de la Cruz was identified by Customs and Border Protection officers who were screening passengers on the outbound flight, and he was taken into custody before he could board.
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