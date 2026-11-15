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WVU steamrolled by Kansas ground game in 37-14 loss as Jayhawks score five rushing TDs
By ANTHONY DAMCOTT,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia University football team had no answers for Kansas' running game on Saturday as the Mountaineers lost 37-14 at home. All five of Kansas' touchdowns were on the ground, with kicker Martin Connington adding four extra points for good measure. Although he missed an extra point, Connington added a field goal to get the Jayhawks' final tally to 37.