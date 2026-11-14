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Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview
By Staff Report,2 days ago
DARKE COUNTY – Join us on November 21st for the Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview and indulge in the holiday spirit! The mill will be open from 11am-5pm, and packed with cheer. Items such as our famous flour, fresh ground coffee, and holiday specials will be available inside. We take the holiday season seriously, and our selection of gifts shows it! If you’re not interested in shopping, there is plenty to learn. Take a free tour of the mill at 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm. Miller Sophie, Terry, or Pam will walk you through the four floors and the importance of each.
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