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Asia Society's Lizzi C. Lee on big tech restrictions after Nvidia espionage claims
13 days ago
Nvidia is in a crisis. Jensen Huang, its CEO and co-founder, resigned after allegations of having an improper relationship, including with a woman who was suspected of spying for China. Nvidia, of course, is one of the most valuable companies in the world and one of several tech giants who drive a disproportionate share of U.S. stock market gains and could have ceded some leverage to Chinese competitors in the contest for AI superiority. Lizzi C. Lee is a fellow on the Chinese economy at the Asia Society. She joins us. Thanks so much for being with us.