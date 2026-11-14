undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ExxonMobil eyes Venezuela return as reality tests Trump's oil deal promises
13 days ago
The U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil has taken a step toward returning to Venezuela nearly 20 years after the country nationalized its oil projects there. And that's quite a turnaround. In January, just days after U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro, Exxon's chief executive described Venezuela as, quote, "uninvestable." President Trump has been making big promises about the future of Venezuela's oil industry. Reporter Manuel Rueda is in Caracas. Manuel, thanks so much for being with us.