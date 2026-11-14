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Writer Lauren Elkin discusses the power of women's voices in her book, 'Vocal Break'
By Interviews,13 days ago
LAUREN ELKIN: (Reading) I spent hours working to make my voice nearly featureless like a mask. No breaks or wrinkles or scars or pimples. I tried to make as homogenous and mellifluous a sound as possible, uninterrupted throughout the length of my range. Much as I wanted to please my teacher, to be a good and obedient singer, a part of me rebelled.