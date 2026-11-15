undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dylan Raiola (4 TDs), No. 16 Oregon stay hot, cruise past Michigan
4 days ago
Dylan Raiola threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, leading No. 16 Oregon to a 31-7 Big Ten victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore. Raiola completed his first nine passes, including a 60-yard touchdown to Jeremiah McClellan down the right sideline on Oregon’s opening possession and a 2-yard scoring toss to Da’Jaun Riggs late in the first quarter for a 14-0 Ducks lead.