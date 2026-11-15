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Neither Carr, Underwood resuscitate Michigan offense, falls to No. 16 Oregon 31-7
By Drew Lenard,4 days ago
EUGENE — Inside the temperate, rainy Willamette Valley Saturday, the Michigan football team hoped lightning would strike twice. After quickly finding themselves down 14-0 to No. 16 Oregon in the first quarter, the Wolverines put sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood back under center — an attempt to replicate the spark given when freshman quarterback Tommy Carr first replaced Underwood against Penn State.