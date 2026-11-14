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No. 7 Miami Notches Crucial ACC Win with 36-25 Victory over Duke
By Christy Cabrera Chirinos,4 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For the first time this season, the Hurricanes found themselves taking the field needing to bounce back after a loss. And so, quickly moving on from last week’s tough night at Notre Dame and finding ways to go 1-0 on this particular day became the focus ahead of No. 7 Miami’s homecoming showdown against Duke, the reigning ACC champion.