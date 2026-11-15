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Marshals season 2 episode 6 promo: Kayce’s big dilemma
4 days ago
Tomorrow night Marshals season 2 episode 6 is set to arrive over on CBS — so what sort of story will be front and center here?. Well, one of the things that we have really seen this show explore over time is the real notion of what a Marshal can be. Kayce Dutton clearly got into the job to make a difference but at the same time, is he trying to augment what the job actually is a little too much? It is fairly easy to make that argument.