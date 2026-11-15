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Is everyone on Nets roster available for trade? Mostly yes
By Net Income,4 days ago
MPJ is the Nets MMP … Most Mentioned Player. Is “everyone” on the Brooklyn Nets roster available for the right price as Sam Amick reported Friday in a round-up of trade rumors?!? Even 20-year-old Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin, the organization’s two highest draft picks over the past 30 years?!? Seems a bit much, but with the Nets record disappointing as they get ready to play the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of a four-game road trip, the general sentiment appears true, as the The Athletic reporter noted.