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Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines Football Recap
By Thomas Cicansky,4 days ago
Oregon hosted Michigan on Saturday for the first time in Autzen stadium as conference foes. Coming into the game Michigan appeared to be a wounded animal of a team. The week prior the Wolverines lost their 4th game of the year and to make matters worse it was to in-state rival Michigan State at home as 10.5 point favorites. It was such a poor showing that Michigan parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck during the week to end his poor tenure running the offence.