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UNCW men’s basketball improves to 4-0 with 100-41 win over Montreat
By Kayla Precht,4 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dominant Saturday afternoon at Trask Coliseum gave the UNCW men’s basketball team another win and its head coach a new place in the program’s history books. Head coach Takayo Siddle earned his 137th career victory with the Seahawks, moving past UNCW Hall of Fame coach Jerry Wainwright on the school’s all-time wins list.