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Viewpoint: Republican Party needs a new generation of leaders
4 days ago
This year’s midterm election results surprised some, but to millions of Americans, they were anything but surprising. While Republican politicians traveled the country recycling tired talking points like “Biden did this to us,” and “the economy isn’t that bad,” Americans struggled to make ends meet. Families faced rising costs, tariffs, and continued overseas conflicts, while Washington seemed increasingly disconnected from the people it represents.
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