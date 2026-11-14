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UFC 334 video: Bia Mesquita breaks Ronda Rousey’s submission record with fast finish
By Alexander K. Lee,4 days ago
Bia Mesquita picked up another dominant submission win at UFC 334. Bia Mesquita continued to look like the real deal at UFC 334. No fighter has been able to handle Mesquita on the ground, and veteran bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson was no different, lasting a little more than three minutes before succumbing to Mesquita’s submission skills. Mesquita took Chiasson’s back and put her away with a rear-naked choke submission to score her fourth UFC win in as many appearances.