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Southwest Notes: Castle, VanVleet, Adams, Murray, Poole
By Arthur Hill,4 days ago
The Spurs jumped to an 18-0 lead in Friday’s game against the short-handed Warriors and finished with a 38-point victory that leaves them solidly in control of West Group C in the NBA Cup, writes Michael C. Wright of ESPN. One encouraging sign was seeing Stephon Castle sink 5-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc after he entered the game shooting 31.5% on three-pointers. Like most teams, Golden State sagged off Castle and dared him to shoot, and he was able to make them pay for that strategy.