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Dylan Raiola (4 TDs), No. 16 Oregon stay hot, cruise past Michigan
By NCAAFB Premium News,4 days ago
Dylan Raiola threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, leading No. 16 Oregon to a 31-7 Big Ten victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore. Raiola completed his first nine passes, including a 60-yard touchdown to Jeremiah McClellan down the right sideline on Oregon’s opening possession and a 2-yard scoring toss to Da’Jaun Riggs late in the first quarter for a 14-0 Ducks lead.