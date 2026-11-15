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No. 5 Notre Dame knocks off Boston College for 11th straight time
By NCAAFB Premium News,4 days ago
CJ Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind. Jonaz Walton rushed 15 times for 141 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (9-1), which won its third game in a row. Nolan James Jr. also rushed for a touchdown while Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison had one touchdown catch apiece.