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Community College District Honors Outgoing Trustee John E. Márquez for More Than 55 Years of Service
By CC News,13 days ago
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board recognized outgoing Trustee John E. Márquez on Nov. 10 for his more than 55 years of service and leadership dedicated to expanding educational opportunity, supporting student success, and strengthening communities throughout Contra Costa County. “For more...
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