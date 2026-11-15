undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nebraska WBB Rolls Past Kansas 105-73: Recap
By Jill Heemstra,4 days ago
The Huskers left no doubt against the Jayhawks as Britt Prince scored 35 points. I predicted a close fought game in which the Huskers pulled away late. Nebraska was in control of this one from the start and rode Britt Prince’s career-scoring day to an easy win in Sioux Falls. Prince scored 35 points and Natalie Potts added 19. Potts was also the leading rebounder for the Huskers with eight. Ashlyn Koupal led the team with five assists and Allison Weidner dished four. Kennadi Williams had three steals, as did Weidner.