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CMS Announces Optional 6-Month Delay for Enforcing Medicaid Work Requirements
4 days ago
Acknowledging the challenging timeline states were facing to implement new Medicaid work requirements and the fact that many were not going to be ready to meet the January 1 deadline, on November 13, 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it would grant states a six-month delay on enforcing the requirements. According to the letter, states can request this optional “hold harmless” period for up to six months through June 30, 2027. During this time, states will need to verify whether individuals meet the work requirements or qualify for an exclusion as required by the law but can suspend application denials and disenrollments for otherwise eligible individuals who do not “demonstrate that they meet the requirements.” In effect, this means that many individuals who would have been barred from enrolling or who would have lost current coverage due to inability to navigate work requirements will be able to obtain and maintain Medicaid temporarily. Most Medicaid enrollees are working or would likely qualify for an exemption from the new requirements, but could lose coverage because of red tape.
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