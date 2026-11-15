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Regional Sports (11/14): Iowa Western women win NJCAA XC championship
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Regional sports news updates are posted throughout the day. Continue to refresh for all of the latest from regional schools listed below. -Men's hockey falls to Miami (OH), splits weekend: https://omahamavs.com/news/2026/11/14/omaha-hockey-splits-weekend-series-with-no-17-miami-ohio. Iowa Western. -Women's cross country wins NJCAA national championship: https://www.goreivers.com/sports/wxc/2026-27/releases/20261114ult8zb. Nebraska. -Bowling in second after day two:...