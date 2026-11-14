undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Becerra Becomes First Latino Elected Governor as 17 Black Candidates Lead in California Races
4 days ago
Black candidates are leading in 17 of the 24 state and federal contests in which they appeared on California’s Nov. 3 General Election ballot, according to semi-official results counted as of midnight. The Associated Press (AP) has declared 10 of them winners, including Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D), Controller Malia Cohen (D) and the state’s three Black members of Congress.