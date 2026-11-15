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Battle of I-35 set for Sunday on ESPN2 at the Convo
4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Coming off a huge road victory at Seattle U, the UTSA men’s basketball team (2-1) will host Texas State (4-0) in the Battle for I-35 and a nationally televised game on Sunday night at the Convocation Center. Both teams have seen a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign and will tip off at 7 p.m. on an ESPN2 broadcast. UTSA Athletics will have a white out in effect for the game.