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Old Dominion takes down Longwood 80-74
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zacch Wiggins had 19 points in Old Dominion’s 80-74 victory against Longwood on Saturday. Wiggins added six rebounds and five assists for the Monarchs (5-0). Bubu Benjamin added 18 points while going 7 of 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds. Adante’ Holiman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.