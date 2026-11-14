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Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of It’s a Wonderful Life at The Jimmy Stewart Museum!
By Jen Buckles,4 days ago
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Jimmy Stewart Museum! This holiday season, the Museum is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life with special exhibits, festive activities, guest appearances, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the film that continues to capture hearts across generations.