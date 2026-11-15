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Cavaliers will play Mavericks without entire usual starting lineup
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will be without their entire starting lineup Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks after four players were ruled out following their travel difficulties returning to Cleveland. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (left knee bruise), point guard James Harden (left calf), small forward Peyton Watson (right hamstring)...