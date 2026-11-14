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California Has Invested More Than $2.4 Billion in CalKIDS Scholarships
3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, CA — California has invested more than $2.4 billion to establish CalKIDS Scholarships for more than 6.1 million children, helping families prepare for the cost of college and career training. During National Scholarship Month in November, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, is encouraging families to check their eligibility and claim scholarships already established for their children through the state’s CalKIDS Program.
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