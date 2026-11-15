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2026 Italian SC Championships: Carlos D’Ambrosio Wins 200 Free on Day Three
By Madeline Folsom,4 days ago
SCM (25m) On the final day of the Italian Championships, there were three swimmers who came in under the Italian qualifying standards for the 2026 SC Championships. The first athlete to undercut the qualifying time was 19-year-old Carlos D’Ambrosio, who swam 1:41.26 in the men’s 200 freestyle to finish three tenths under the qualifying time of 1:41.59. His lifetime best in the event is 1:40.69 from March of 2026.