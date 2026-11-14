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Worlds 2026 Opening Ceremony Backlash: Why LoL Fans Are Roasting Riot
By Anastasiia Sokolova,4 days ago
The Worlds 2026 opening ceremony was supposed to be the gift League of Legends fans had been waiting years for. On November 14, right before the final at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Riot brought K/DA and True Damage back to the stage together. Yet a good part of the arena never saw K/DA's main number, the new single Firestarter. An attendee who goes by Ceci posted that a huge curtain came down right after the group was introduced, leaving half the crowd staring at fabric. By the end of the night, her post had been viewed more than 650,000 times.