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Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview and Best Bets
By Nate Lundy,4 days ago
The Denver Nuggets hit the road for a regular-season clash against a New Orleans Pelicans squad that is currently unraveling at the seams. Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center is set for 5:00 p.m. MT, with all the action broadcast live on ALT and streaming via ALT+. While Denver arrives boasting a steady +1.6 net rating and an eight-game winning streak against New Orleans, the diehards in the Mile High City know better than to take a wounded animal lightly. The Pelicans are mired in a five-game losing streak and plagued by very public locker room chaos. Still, this matchup offers a prime opportunity. For the Nuggets, it’s about maintaining their approach, capitalizing on the dysfunction of their opponent, and securing another crucial road victory.