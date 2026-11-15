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VIDEO: Jackson Council President Burnstein Congratulates Shem-Tov, Pollak And Trombetta On Jackson Wins
4 days ago
Jackson Council President Mordechai Burnstein offered congratulations to the township’s incoming elected leadership, calling mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov’s victory a “historic win” and urging residents to stay involved as the new year approaches. Speaking at the recent Township Council meeting, Burnstein congratulated Shem-Tov, Councilman Christopher Pollak and...