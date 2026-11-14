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Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans: Best Player Props for Murray, Braun and Johnson
By Nate Lundy,4 days ago
The Denver Nuggets hit the road to wrap up a wildly chaotic road trip, landing at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with tip-off scheduled for 5:00 PM MT. After a brutal mechanical delay grounded their charter flight out of Mexico City, head coach David Adelman texted the starting lineup to offer them a night of rest. Jamal Murray immediately declined. The rest of the starters followed suit. Now, a unified Denver squad steps onto the floor against a Pelicans franchise that seems to be fracturing.