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Colorado State Rams at Washington State Cougars: Game preview and best bets for Week 11
By Nate Lundy,3 days ago
The Colorado State Rams hit the road tonight looking to wash the bitter taste of a defensive collapse out of their mouths. Last week, the Rams got caught in an track meet, falling 64-38 to Boise State in a shootout where the defense surrendered yardage in massive chunks. The faithful in FoCo might still be wincing at the defensive tape, but look past the ugly final score and you’ll find a silver lining: this offense is humming. The Rams racked up 513 total yards against Boise without handing out a single turnover, proving this unit has the firepower to trade blows with anyone on their schedule.