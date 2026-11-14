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First Alert Weather Day: Another widespread freeze Saturday night, slight warmup next week
By Carlyn McCreary,13 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hi all!. THIS EVENING: Happy Saturday friends! I hope everyone has been staying warm today! Even though we saw plenty of sunshine this afternoon, it stayed pretty cool outside across Central Alabama with highs only reaching the 50s for most spots. We’ve got more cold temperatures ahead for tonight! Once the sun goes down, expect temperatures to drop pretty quickly into the 40s and eventually around freezing overnight and early tomorrow morning. If you have any evening plans tonight, I’d definitely grab a jacket!