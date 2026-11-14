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Charlotte returns home for in-state showdown against ECU
By Jaden Glenn,11 days ago
The Charlotte 49ers will host East Carolina University (ECU) in their Week 11 conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte, 1-8, looks to bounce back after a tough 12-23 loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The 49ers struggled to find their rhythm, scoring just six points in the first three quarters. The defense played strong for most of the game, holding UAB to six points in the first three quarters and forcing four turnovers.