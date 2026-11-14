undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trae Taylor Rushes for Three Touchdowns as Millard South Beats Millard North in Class A Semifinal
By Andrew Stem,2 days ago
Trae Taylor has made numerous big plays for Millard South in the passing game, but Friday night it was his rushing attack that finished the job for the Patriots. Taylor surged past the initial wave of defenders for a 2-yard, fourth-down touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that helped seal Millard South’s 45-28 win over rival Millard North in a Class A state semifinal at Buell Stadium.