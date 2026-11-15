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Meet Erin: Mom and Speech Therapist behind Songbird Speech Therapy
By Brittany Marsh, Macaroni KID SE Kansas City, MO Publisher,4 days ago
We’re excited to introduce Erin Stueve, owner of Songbird Speech Therapy! A longtime speech-language pathologist and mom of three, Erin has created a practice that brings together her professional experience, love of children, and desire for a more flexible family life. In addition to pediatric speech therapy, she recently launched Happy Talk Song & Sign classes to help caregivers support early communication through music and play.