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At New Kensington’s new ReStore, the bargains aren’t the only thing worth celebrating
By Justin Vellucci,2 days ago
Shoppers packed a former hardware store in downtown New Kensington on Saturday morning after Allegheny Valley Habit for Humanity officially threw open the doors of its newest ReStore location for the first time. But the real story at the home-improvement outlet, which provides low-cost tools and other supplies to those...
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