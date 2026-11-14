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Bradley Dalrymple
2 days ago
Bradley Eugene Dalrymple Sr., 94 of Crooksville, graduated to glory on November 13, 2026. He was surrounded by his family and covered in prayer during his final moments. Brad was born in Rosefarm, Ohio, on January 17, 1932. He is the son of the late Robbie and Maude Dalrymple. He married his sweetheart, Shirley (Fierce) Dalrymple, on September 30, 1955. In his words, “We’ve had a good 65 years of marriage. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that marriage ain’t no good, cause it is…the best.“ Together, they built a legacy of love that will influence generations to come. Grandpa was a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church for over 30 years. He served 4 years in the Navy where he also played baseball. Brad had numerous hobbies and interests. Annual fishing trips to Canada, regular visits to Frazier Lake and over 50 trips to Myrtle Beach with the family. His true passion was farming—raising cattle and tending his garden. Something he could share with everyone. No matter the harvest…it brought him great fulfillment to give it away. He brought joy and laughter to everyone who encountered him—whether it was through a joke, an assigned nickname like “mudcat,” or a silly song. His orneriness was infectious. Brad is survived by his children, Sharlene (Steve) Stemple, Linda Dalrymple, Lori (Ronnie) Fisher, and Carrie (Lynn) Swackhammer. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Aaron Stemple, Jonathan (Ashley) Stemple, Rachel (Bobby) Dunn, Seth (Jared) Gillis, Sherri (James) Stephenson, SueAnn (Dusten) Clark, Robbie (Julia) Dalrymple, Ken Fisher, Kristen (Adam) Pontious, McKayla (Bobby) Fisher, and Mathias Swackhammer. Also, 12 great grandchildren, Cainan (Kaytlin), Emma, Ethan (Savanah), Macey, Madi, Ben, Luke, Owen, Liam, and Lawrence and Violet and 5 great great grandchildren, Reece, Azlynn, Asher, Chael, Callum. He is also survived by his brother, Merle (Jean) Dalrymple as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Brad is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his son, Bradley, his parents and seven older siblings. If you ask Brad, he would tell you, “We have had a good life, the Lord‘s blessed us. I give him all the praise and all the glory. Through him everything is possible — don’t ever forget that. If you’re with Him, it seems like nothing can ever go wrong, and I believe that.” Our dad, our Grandpa, was simply “the berries” and you know, that’s the best you can get. Calling hours will be held Thursday November 19, 2026 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will held at 11:00am Friday November 20, 2026 with calling hours beginning at 10:00am until time of service, and Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery, McLuney. You may send a note of condolence, offer a word of support or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.