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Dr Miller on Whole Genome Sequencing of CSF ctDNA in High-Grade Glioma
4 days ago
Alexandra M. Miller, MD, discusses whole genome sequencing of cerebrospinal fluid circulating tumor DNA for tracking clonal evolution in high-grade glioma. “[W]e were able to see completely different mutational signatures in the CSF and in the tumor, which suggests that maybe what we’re seeing in the CSF is really early evidence of leptomeningeal disease, which has big therapeutic implications.”