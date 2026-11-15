undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bishop allows All Saints’ pastor to work 6 more months after parishioners protested his forced retirement
By Janet Gramza,4 days ago
Four days after meeting with upset parishioners at All Saints Catholic Church, Bishop Douglas Lucia announced Friday he will extend All Saints Pastor Fred Daley’s retirement date from Jan. 2 to June 30, giving the church six more months with its beloved spiritual leader. Parishioners at All Saints’ 4...
11