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Thunderbirds Sell Full Ownership of Team to New Group of Pittsburgh Investors
2 days ago
A Letter to Pittsburgh Thunderbirds Fans from Founders and Owners Dr. Tracy Neuendorf, Amy Neuendorf, and Founder, Owner, General Manager Andrew Gardner. In 2015, the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds played their first ever UFA game in Indianapolis, defeating the AlleyCats by a score of 28-20. Two weeks later, on April 25th, 2015, Pittsburgh would return home, playing their first ever game in front of nearly 1,000 fans at George Cupples Stadium in the Southside. The Thunderbirds would go on to win that game 30-16 over the Cincinnati Revolution.
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