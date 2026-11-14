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'The worst is behind us': Air travel fully resumes after nationwide ground stop, FAA says
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,13 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Air travel was "back at full operations" on Saturday morning as airlines recovered from a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that paused U.S. departures for more than four hours, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Bryan Bedford, who heads the FAA, said "the...